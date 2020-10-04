NSA Robert O'Brien Says Trump Feeling 'Very Well', Transition of Power Not on the Table

United States National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien said on Saturday that US President Trump was "in great shape and firmly in command of the country," following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
The comments were made during CBS News' Face the Nation programme, with O'Brien saying that the possible transfer of power was "not something that's on the table right now." However, he added that the White House has "a great Vice President" and is prepared for any scenario.
"I spoke with the Chief of Staff (Mark Meadows) this morning and the good news is the president feels very well and he actually wants to get back home to the White House and get back to work, but I think he's going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time," O'Brien revealed.
