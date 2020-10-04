'Suspicious Bag' Found Outside Walter Reed Hospital Treating Trump, Bomb Squad Working at the Scene

A 'suspicious bag' has been discovered on a street in Bethesda, Maryland, where pro-Trump demonstrators gathered on Saturday night.
The bag was found just near the entrance to the Walter Reed Medical Center, where President Donald Trump is currently being treated for COVID-19. Police cordoned off the area after the backpack was found, trying to move protesters away from the scene.
UPDATE: Here is video of the suspicious bag left in front of Walter Reed.— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) October 4, 2020
The Montgomery County Bomb Squad has been dispatched.
A large group of Trump supporters were rallying outside the hospital gates at the time. Police have moved everyone back.
Courtesy: @michaelquotes1 pic.twitter.com/hGzbyvcuE4
After a nearly 2-hour shutdown, the man has finally been allowed to retrieve his backpack. No bomb or other threat here outside Walter Reed #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/3ae7sqj15H— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020
The #vigil for @realDonaldTrump outside of #WalterReed has been cleared for a suspicious backpack left in the intersection. pic.twitter.com/HquyxsPjNY— Samuel Corum (@corumphoto) October 3, 2020
The Montgomery County Bomb Squad were dispatched to the scene, with a sniffer dog assisting in the operation.
A suspicious package was just left outside Walter Reed. Police moved the crowd away from the bag #Trump #WalterReed #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Z57RouLqz3— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020
More supplies brought in as police investigate the backpack left unattended outside Walter Reed #Trump #WalterReed #WalterReedHospital pic.twitter.com/tXmq7Vkjd5— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2020
The demonstrators took to the street near the military hospital on Saturday night to support the president, carrying pictures of Trump and signs that read "Get Well Soon".
On Friday, Trump announced that he and his wife Melania have contracted coronavirus. The medics say the president has made substantial progress since diagnosis. According to White House physician Dr Sean Conley, Trump spent Saturday evening conducting business and moving around his medical suite without difficulty.
