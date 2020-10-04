White House Physician Says Trump 'Made Substantial Progress', Team Cautiously Optimistic

The US president is now being treated at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he has recorded a video saying he feels "much better" and promising to finish up his election campaign.

White House physician Dr Sean Conley said on Saturday that Donald Trump has "made substantial progress" in treatment, adding that the team of medics remains "cautiously optimistic" about the president.

He added that Trump remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen.

"He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty", the statement said.

Official statement says Trump is not “out of the woods” but medical team is “cautiously optimistic” after second dose of Remdesivir pic.twitter.com/3p9ImOAi6Q — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 4, 2020

On Sunday, doctors plan to continue to closely monitor Trump's condition while he takes doses of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19, Dr Sean Conley said.

Earlier on Saturday, Conley told a media briefing that the president was doing "very well" and was responding positively to treatment.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center in Maryland, the president said he was feeling better and was going to be back soon. The president said the next couple of days were going to be "the real test".

Trump departed for the hospital on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came after Trump's close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Hicks has been travelling alongside the president to major events recently, including to Cleveland, where he held the first presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden.