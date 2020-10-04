Ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Checks Into Hospital After Contracting COVID-19

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie checked into a hospital on Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet he posted later.
He also thanked medics treating coronavirus patients and expressed hope of coming back home soon.
I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
Christie apparently contracted coronavirus while visiting formal events recently. According to Axios, he helped President Donald Trump, who's also tested positive for COVID-19, to prepare for his first presidential debate with Joe Biden. He was also at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Rose Garden nomination on Tuesday, after which several officials close to the White House were confirmed with coronavirus.
