23:27 GMT03 October 2020
    President Donald Trump leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington.

    Trump Tweets Video Saying He Feels 'Much Better', 'Will Be Back Soon'

    The president said that when he arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, after testing positive for COVID-19, he was not feeling so well, but now he feels "much better".

    President Donald Trump tweeted a video on Saturday to thank medics for "the incredible job they have been doing" now that he feels "much better".

    "we are working hard to get me all the way back", Trump said, sitting at a table with a US flag behind him and wearing a suit but no tie. "I'll have to be back because we still have to make America great again".

    Asked if he's starting to feel good, Trump said, "You don't know over the next period of few days - I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days".

    The president added that as a leader, he has to confront problems, he cannot "be locked upstairs" and "just say whatever happens happens".

    "I had to be out front, and this is America, this is the United States, this is the greatest country in the world, this is the most powerful country in the world – I can't be locked up in a room upstairs…", Trump said.

    Trump has had to enter quarantine and suspend his offline campaign events after testing positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago. Trump apparently got infected from his top aide Hope Hicks, who has been travelling alongside the president recently, including to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Joe Biden.

    Both Biden and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19, so have Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are next in line to assume presidential duties if Trump cannot fulfil his job.

    The White House, however, said the there has been no transfer, and President Trump will continue to work despite coronavirus.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, White House, United States, pandemic
