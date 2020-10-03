CNN Leads Chorus of Mainstream Media Reporting Donald Trump's COVID Condition as 'Serious'

US president Donald Trump is being monitored at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his COVID-19 diagnosis. Earlier the White House maintained that the president was in “good spirits” and was suffering from only mild symptoms, such as fever and fatigue.

CNN’s recent report over Trump’s allegedly “serious” condition following his COVID-19 diagnosis has been picked up by a number of global outlets, including the Telegraph, Evening Standard, Mirror, Times of Israel, WION News and others.

The American channel reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed “Trump campaign adviser”, that the US president’s condition was worrying as he reportedly was very tired and had difficulty breathing, sparking concerns for his COVID-19 recovery.

The CNN reporter Jim Acosta also cited another anonymous source alleging that there were “serious concerns” at the White House in relation to Trump’s health. The president is "OK for now, but our fear is that things can change quick,” the unnamed official reportedly maintained.

One of the officials quoted by the media however acknowledged that Trump’s condition was not deteriorating, even though he was “fatigued”.

© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts US President Donald Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after the White House announced that he "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days" after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 2, 2020

The report is now making rounds the on the internet, as the next update on the US president’s condition is expected on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

The White House has refused to raise the alarm over Trump’s condition, so far insisting that the president was in “good spirits” and even “has been working” throughout Friday.

POTUS was earlier moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “for further monitoring” upon the advice of his physician Sean P. Conley and is now taking the antiviral drug remdesivir as well as immunity-stimulating medication to boost his response to coronavirus. He has also been injected with an eight-gram dose of the experimental antibody drug REGN-COV2 developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Conley also said on Friday that the president did not need supplemental oxygen.

Following his arrival at the medical facility, Trump tweeted that he was “going well” and thanked everyone for the support he had received since announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis.