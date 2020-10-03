Register
11:18 GMT03 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Michael Moore participates in the We Stand United: New York Rally to Protect Shared Values on Thursday, Jan.19, 2017, in New York

    Michael Moore Blasts Trump as ‘Evil Genius’ Faking COVID Diagnosis in Facebook Conspiracy Rant

    © AP Photo / Greg Allen
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (181)
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105321/75/1053217589_0:258:4957:3047_1200x675_80_0_0_b0077f1f7b6b941858c9d14f877ce5f9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010031080652910-michael-moore-blasts-trump-as-evil-genius-faking-covid-diagnosis-in-facebook-conspiracy-rant/

    News that US President Donald Trump and his First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 has generated a global response, ranging from heartfelt wishes of a speedy recovery from world leaders to speculations on what would follow in the event of a worst-case scenario.

    Film director Michael Moore went on a lengthy Facebook rant triggered by the news that Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, slamming the president as a 'professional liar' on Friday.

    Moore, 66, offered an elaborate conspiracy theory as he dismissed the president's hospitalization, claiming that Trump was faking having contracted the novel respiratory disease.

    The director of 'Fahrenheit 9/11' fame suggested that his dwindling poll numbers had forced Donald Trump to scramble for options to boost his fading popularity ahead of the November presidential elections.

    Failing that, Moore alleged that Trump was seeking to have the election day pushed back from 3 November, regardless of the Constitution, which the film director insisted the president “doesn't give a f**k about”.

    The anti-Trump activist asserted that the president was an “evil genius” who would cleverly “weaponized” the news regarding his coronavirus diagnosis.

    “Democrats, liberals, the media and others have always been wrong to simply treat him as a buffoon and a dummy and a jackass. Yes, he is all those things. But he's also canny…He outfoxed Comey. He outfoxed Mueller. He outfoxed 20 Republicans in the GOP primary and then did the same to the Democrats, winning the White House despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent,” wrote Moore.

    ‘Serial Liar’

    Moore claimed that the White House and Trump were concealing the truth about his condition, which was hardly a surprise, considering that the president was “guilty of too many lies”.

    “There is one absolute truth about Trump: He is a consistent, absolute, unrelenting, fearless, and professional liar. A serial liar. A factually proven liar,” wrote Moore.

    As Moore lambasted the president for lying before about his health and possible medical issues, he queried:

    “Why on earth would we believe him today? Has he earned your trust now?”

    To prove his point, the film director, known to espouse leftist views, referred to Trump’s longtime New York doctor, Dr Bornstein, as having alleged in 2018 that Trump dictated his letter attesting to his “extraordinary” health during the 2016 campaign.

    In another instance mentioned by Moore, White House physician Dr Ronny Jackson said in 2018 while presenting the outcome of Trump’s medical fitness that the US President could live until the age of 200 if he had maintained a healthier diet over the past 20 years, as he touted his “incredible genes”.

    Backpedaling somewhat on his own claims, Moore wound up by saying that Trump 'probably does' have COVID-19, but needed to recover to be able to subsequently answer for his “mishandling” of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Finally, on a personal note: Stay alive Mr. President. Your exit from public life must happen in the right and decent way,” Moore wrote.

    Donald Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they had tested COVID-positive on Twitter in the early hours Friday morning. Subsequently, the president, who was experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House, was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment.

    Trump was said to be in good spirits and ready to continue to work until the presidential election in November.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (181)

    Related:

    'Act of Political Censorship'? Michael Moore-Produced Doc Removed From YouTube Over Copyright Claim
    Filmmaker Michael Moore Predicts Repeat of 2016, Claims Donald Trump Headed to Win 2020 Election
    'He's Never Cared About Us': Trump's Secret Service Reportedly Frustrated Over COVID-19 Risks
    NJ Fundraiser, Rose Garden Event Scrutinised as Likely 'Super Spreaders' after Trump Catches Covid
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Donald Trump, Michael Moore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse