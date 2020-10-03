Register
09:46 GMT03 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Twitter on the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

    Netizens Get Creative as Twitter Warns Posts Wishing Death on COVID-Positive Trump Will Be Scrapped

    © AFP 2020 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (180)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010031080652342-netizens-get-creative-as-twitter-warns-posts-wishing-death-on-covid-positive-trump-will-be-scrapped/

    As US President Donald Trump's condition is being scrutinized by the media in the wake of the announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, social media users have generated a twitterstorm in reaction to the news.

    Twitter has denounced as a platform policy violation all tweets expressing a wish for US President Donald Trump’s death following his announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

    The social media platform tweeted on Friday that “wishing or hoping serious harm on a person or group of people” went against its “Abusive Behavior policy”, with such posts liable to be removed.

    ​The current policy had been in place since April, applicable to all users, and not just in connection with the recent developments surrounding Donald Trump, a spokesman for the company was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

    The spokesperson elaborated that while some users would be suspended, the company will not be acting on every tweet.

    “We’re prioritizing the removal of content when it has a clear call to action that could potentially cause real-world harm,” the spokesperson was cited by The Motherboard as saying.

    It was later added that people who explicitly express wishes for the president to die may have to remove their tweets and may have their account put into a “read only” mode.

    As wishes of well-being for Donald Trump and his spouse have been flooding in from all across the globe, many people on Twitter, including his Democratic opponent in the November elections Joe Biden, also wished him a speedy recovery.

    However, there were those who in no uncertain terms voiced the hope that Trump dies from the virus. Incensed users of the social media platform lambasted the President for having initially downplayed the dangers of the novel respiratory disease that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States.

    The country has currently registered over 7, 333 000 cases of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

    ​While some worried about the violating the Twitter policy, others seemed less concerned.

    ​The current policy announcement from Twitter was slammed as hypocritical by others, who pointed out that some users, particularly in marginalized communities, regularly receive death threats with little response from the company.

    Nevertheless, in light of the rule refresher, many on Twitter were undeterred, expressing their sentiments in censored versions.

    ​After his Friday announcement that both he and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19, President Donald Trump arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center where he is scheduled to continue working from the hospital’s presidential offices over the next several days.

    According to a White House statement, Trump, who reportedly remains in good spirits, is experiencing mild symptoms, and shall continue to work through the presidential election in November and will remain on the presidential ballot.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (180)

    Related:

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Sends Message of Sympathy to President Trump
    Video: Trump Thanks Supporters for Well Wishes in First Statement Since COVID-19 Diagnosis
    Trump Says 'Doing Well', Tweets 'Thanks' to Everybody
    COVID-19 Live Updates: Donald Trump 'Doing Well' After Marine One Airlifts Him to Hospital
    Tags:
    abuse, abuse, Twitter, Twitter, Donald Trump, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse