Register
08:15 GMT03 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for Bedminster, New Jersey, from the White House's South Lawn in Washington, DC, US, 1 October 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts.

    NJ Fundraiser, Rose Garden Event Scrutinised as Likely 'Super Spreaders' after Trump Catches Covid

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (179)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080646161_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8460356b0be495bc4dc13aac962ccdac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010031080651518-nj-fundraiser-rose-garden-event-scrutinised-as-likely-super-spreaders-after-trump-catches-covid/

    Donald Trump's high-rolling fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, took place 1 October, and the next day the US President Donald Trump revealed that he and First Lady, Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19 and would go into quarantine.

    New Jersey authorities are scrambling to deal with the possibility of a surge in coronavirus cases in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s high-rolling fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., on 1 October.

    After the bombshell announcement by Trump on Friday that he and his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of earlier news that Hope Hicks, a close White House aide, had caught the respiratory disease, state authorities started contact tracing on 2 October for people who attended the fundraiser in Somerset County about 35 miles west of New York City, reported POLITICO.

    ​It is not clear how many people were on-site for the event, with reports of around 100 people present.

    The mayor of Bedminster Township, Larry Jacobs, confirmed that measures to deal with the situation were underway, and the town "has initiated contact tracing and is looking to identify close contacts and potential exposures at the the fundraising event."

    The mayor said in a statement:

    "Bedminster anticipates full co-operation from the Trump Organization and from all those who attended the event. The information disclosed during contact tracing remains confidential. Bedminster Township wishes the President and the First Lady, and all who are affected with COVID-19, a full and speedy recovery."

    Potential ‘Superspreader’

    New Jersey, which had been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic in its initial stage, with thousands of new cases each day and hospitals almost overwhelmed, had been recently forced to face a surge in cases yet again after a lull of several months.

    A rise in cases was registered in the southern New Jersey town of Lakewood, known for its large ultra-orthodox Jewish population, and in late September Ocean County Health Department confirmed that there was a significant spike in registered coronavirus cases, particularly in the 20-29 age group, which a surge in gatherings, parties, restaurant and church attendances was seen to be exacerbating.

    Now the Trump fundraiser is being treated as a potential "superspreader". It is unclear whether Donald Trump caught the coronavirus directly from senior counselor Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him on 29 September for the debate against the Democrat party's presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland.

    Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 early on Thursday.

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a press briefing on Friday afternoon that everyone who was “in and around the Bedminster event” was being urged to take precautions, including “self-quarantining and ultimately getting tested.”

    When asked whether social distancing guidelines had been violated at the fundraiser, Murphy was cited as saying:

    “I can’t rule anything in or out right now. It’s too early to tell.”

    Attendees of the fundraiser have been sent emails to inform them of Trump’s diagnosis and requiring them to contact their "medical provider if you or any of your loved ones is ill or develops a fever, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms.”

    According to two guests at the fundraiser, cited by POLITICO, most of it took place outdoors, with many in the crowd wearing masks and adhering to social distancing rules.

    A smaller part of the fundraiser, for donors who paid $250,000, was held indoors, with 19 people sitting at a table with the President for between 45 minutes and an hour, according to a video by Republican donor Dr. Richard Roberts, published by a New Jersey local news outlet, the Lakewood Scoop.

    As for their impression of the US President on that day, John Sette, the former Republican chair of Morris County, was quoted as saying:

    “He looked 100 percent normal… He spoke 100 percent normal. He spoke for about 15 minutes and he took questions for an hour."

    Sette added that Trump maintained a distance of about 50 feet from people in the gathering. Food was reportedly served at stations around the grounds by staff positioned behind plexiglass.

    However, according to the outlet, since-deleted social media posts by another person who attended the event suggested most in the crowd did not wear a mask.

    Other media accounts cited anonymous people in attendance as having remarked that Donald Trump seemed “lethargic” and “not himself” during the fundraiser.

    Tracking Spread

    As speculations circulate regarding where Trump might have caught the virus, a video emerged on Friday of Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, holding his mask in his hand while hugging people attending an event on 26 September in the Rose Garden of the White House.

    On Saturday, President Trump had announced his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lee has since tested positive for COVID-19.

    ​According to footage of the event, almost no one was wearing a mask, with Judge Barrett’s colleague, the president of Notre Dame Reverend John Jenkins also testing positive since then.

    In an email to students, faculty, and staff, he subsequently wrote:

    “I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask during the ceremony and by shaking hands with a number of people in the Rose Garden.”

    According to CNN, at one point during the event at the Rose Garden, Health Secretary Alex Azar was seen putting on a mask, while Attorney General William Barr and Dr Scott Atlas, were also seen without masks and shaking hands with people.

    On Friday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated that the President was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

    As all Trump campaign events are to be moved to a virtual format or temporarily postponed, it's likely that many of his duties will be handed over to Vice-President Mike Pence during this time.

     

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (179)

    Related:

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Sends Message of Sympathy to President Trump
    Video: Trump Thanks Supporters for Well Wishes in First Statement Since COVID-19 Diagnosis
    Trump Says 'Doing Well', Tweets 'Thanks' to Everybody
    Trump Camp Failed to Notify Biden Officials About Potential COVID-19 Exposure - Reports
    Tags:
    Fundraiser, New Jersey, New Jersey, Hope Hicks, Donald Trump, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse