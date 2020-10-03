Unknown Man Attacks 'Ghostbusters' Star Near NYC's Central Park - Video

The "Ghostbusters" and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star, Rick Moranis, has been attacked while walking on a sidewalk not far from Central Park in New York City.
"Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes", a representative for the actor confirmed.
The NYPD has released both the surveillance footage from the scene and the picture of the suspect, who remains on the loose. The video showed that the attacker kicked Moranis with his knee, knocking the actor down and then walked away as if nothing happened.
🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020
According to the picture, the suspect was a man wearing a black hoody with "I (heart) NY) printed on it.
🚨UPDATE IMAGE OF SUSPECT🚨 pic.twitter.com/sk2Q2YT2qN— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020
The motives of the suspect remain unclear, as the police have defined the incident as a "random unprovoked assault".
