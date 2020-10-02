Register
20:06 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Seismograph

    Massive 'Swarm' of Tremors Rattles California, Raises Concerns of Powerful Quake

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106201/08/1062010880_0:140:3000:1828_1200x675_80_0_0_c660dbe3ca3a09d2fb579350a044c257.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010021080647398-massive-swarm-of-tremors-rattles-california-raises-concerns-of-powerful-quake/

    Hundreds of earthquakes continue to take place across the Salton Sea area in Southern California, with more than 200 tremors reported this week, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS)

    Since Thursday alone, more than 100 tremors have been reported in California.

    According to the latest USGS update, a swarm of earthquakes southeast of the Salton Sea began on September 30. 

    There were 13 magnitude 3 or larger earthquakes recorded on October 1, whereas on the day prior, there were 48 magnitude 3 or larger quakes.

    ​“The largest earthquake that has occurred, as of this release, is a magnitude 4.9 at 5:31 PM PDT on Sept. 30th. This earthquake and the associated swarm are located in an area of diffuse seismic activity between the San Andreas fault in the north and the Imperial fault to the south,” the USGS noted.

    The USGS has also outlined several possible scenarios for the coming week in regards to earthquake activity in the California area.

    Under the most likely scenario, earthquakes will continue, “possibly including earthquakes up to magnitude 5.4.” However, under this scenario, the rate of earthquakes in the swarm will decrease over the next seven days. 

    “Some additional moderately sized earthquakes (magnitude 4.5 to 5.4) may occur, which could cause localized damage, particularly in weak structures. Smaller magnitude earthquakes (magnitude 3.0+) may be felt by people close to the epicenters,” the USGS explained.

    According to Michigan Technological University, earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.5 and 5.4 are felt but only cause minor damage.

    In another, less likely scenario, a larger earthquake - up to a magnitude of 6.9 - could occur.

    “Earthquakes of this size could cause damage around the area close to the earthquakes that have already occurred and would be followed by aftershocks that would increase the number of smaller earthquakes per day,” the USGS warned.

    In the least likely scenario, a much larger earthquake, with a magnitude of 7 or higher, could take place in the next seven days. If such an earthquake occurred, it would severely impact communities and would most likely be followed by multiple aftershocks.

    In addition to earthquakes, California is also battling wildfires. According to Weather.com, about two dozen major wildfires were burning across the state on Friday. 

    The Glass Fire burning in the counties of Napa and Sonoma is currently the biggest blaze, having ravaged more than 93 square miles of land and destroyed nearly 600 buildings. As of Friday morning, the fire was only 6% contained.

    The US National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday also issued a heat advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area, warning of high temperatures that will lead to increased risk of heat-related illness.

    “With wildfires burning around the region, smoke and haze will also continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast,” the NWS warned.

    Related:

    6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off Tonga in Pacific Ocean, USGS Says
    Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Strikes Off Istanbul, Turkey, EMSC Says
    5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Philippines, USGS Says
    6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits South of Africa, USGS Says
    4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu and Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse