Trump Team Concerned Next Debate’s Moderator May Try to ‘Control President’s Mic at Next Debate’

Over 73 million people tuned in to the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on Tuesday night. The debate, which featured discussion of issues ranging from the coronavirus to taxes, the environment and the recent civil unrest across US cities, was criticized for degenerating into a schoolyard spat.

The Trump campaign is concerned that C-SPAN presenter Steve Scully may unfairly attempt to silence the president when he faces off with former Vice President Joe Biden in Miami, Florida two weeks from now.

In a series of tweets and retweets late Thursday, the Trump campaign’s official twitter account blasted the Commission on Presidential Debates for trying to give Scully “control of @realDonaldTrump’s mic at the next debate” October 15, accompanying the post with an old tweet of Scully posing with then-Vice President Biden at a ‘Biden Beach Bash ‘16’ event four years ago.

This is the guy @debates wants in control of @realDonaldTrump's mic at the next debate. https://t.co/qlUQ9fp44g — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 1, 2020

Scully, host of C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, reportedly served as an intern for Biden in the 1970s while the latter was a senator from Delaware. Before that, he served as an intern with Republican Pennsylvania Senator John Heinz. In 1980, he also joined Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy’s 1980 campaign as a staffer.

During the 2016 Republican primaries, Scully retweeted an op-ed by political commentator and ‘Never Trump’ conservative David Brooks, quipping “No, Not Trump, Not Ever” along with a link to the piece.

Dan Gainor, vice president at the Reston, Virginia-based Media Research Center non-profit, blasted the move to pick Scully as moderator. “How is this even possible?” he asked Fox News. “When they picked the moderator did they try to ensure that it would be biased to benefit Biden? This is the equivalent of giving the Democrats home-field advantage,” Gainor suggested.

Scully interviewed Trump in July 2019, asking him questions on a range of topics, from China to his typical workday and personal life. The host was praised for his “fair,” “unbiased” and non-confrontational approach online.

Republicans have criticized Chris Wallace, the Fox News host and moderator of the debate which took place Tuesday. Texas Senator Ted Cruz called the debate a “train wreck,” and claimed that “a major contributing fact was the moderator Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat, repeatedly interrupting to try to help Joe Biden.”

“The next debate is set to be moderated by a former intern to…Joe Biden. (And Ted Kennedy.) This is NUTS. And no Republican should allow this bias to continue in future elections,” Cruz suggested in a multi-tweet thread where he also said that debates should be moderated by well-known and outspoken conservative and liberal pundits such as Mark Levin and Chris Hayes, or Rush Limbaugh and Rachel Maddow, or Ben Shapiro and Chris Cuomo.

2/x This is NUTS. And no Republican should allow this bias to continue in future elections.



I propose 2 simple, fair rules for future debates:



(1) GOP primary debates should be moderated by people who actually vote in a GOP primary. (Not Dem journalists who want GOP to lose.) — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 1, 2020

Democratic-leaning media have dismissed Republicans’ concerns, suggesting Scully’s work for Biden was coincidental, and required for college credit during his studies at American University. As for the photo of Scully and Biden together, The Daily Beast suggested that “equally jolly photos exist” of Scully smiling and laughing it up with Republicans, including former President George W. Bush.

Trump announced late Thursday that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus, with the White House announcing that it has removed a Florida campaign trip slated for Friday from the president's schedule in connection with the news. It remains unclear at this point whether the president's illness will affect the October 15 debate or its format in any way.