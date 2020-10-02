Dollar, Yen Jump After Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife, Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The dollar is rallying against the euro and falling against the yen on Friday morning due to the persistence of coronavirus risks and the situation with the US stimulus package, while the news that US President Donald Trump has contracted COVID-19 has strengthened the risk aversion, according to trading data.

The euro fell against the dollar to $1.1721 from the previous close of $1.1747 per euro. The dollar fell against the yen to 105.12 yen from 105.5 yen at the last close. The dollar increased by 0.2% to 93.9 points.

The situation surrounding the coronavirus continues to be the main factor on the foreign currency market. Traders are continuing to monitor the US stimulus package, while supporting risk aversion and news that the US president has contracted the coronavirus.

Shares, Oil Prices Slip After Trump Contracts COVID-19

World oil prices are down 2% on Friday morning, with the decline in oil prices accelerating after US President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife Melania had contracted the coronavirus, trading data showed.

The price of December futures for North Sea Brent crude decreased by 1.98% to $40.12 per barrel. The cost of November futures for WTI fell by 2.01% to $37.94 per barrel.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.8% in Asian trading after the news.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW