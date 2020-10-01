Ivanka Praises Trump for Keeping Campaign Promises, Refuses to Speak About Presidential Debate

Tuesday’s debate was described by the mainstream media as the worst in the history of the United States as it was filled with insults, bitter arguments, and both participants constantly interrupting each other. This prompted the commission that oversees the presidential debates to introduce a new format for the events.

Donald Trump has kept most of the campaign promises he made said the president's daughter Ivanka at a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. Ivanka, who serves as an adviser to the president, visited the headquarters of the group Asia Pacific Americans for Trump, where she thanked the president's supporters for their "time" and "energy" because "they know what's at stake". Republican Thuy Lowe, who was present at the campaign event, said many people in the audience were Vietnamese Americans, who have never voted, despite living in the United States for nearly half a century.

During the event Ivanka spoke about her father's achievements saying Trump's decision to renegotiate trade deals and introduction of tax reform and other policies had boosted the US economy prior to the coronavirus outbreak, which experts say has now resulted in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Ivanka Trump noted that the administration has helped small businesses to weather the pandemic.

"So it's extraordinary. And bring it back down to the state level, that in Florida alone [the programme] protected 3.2 million jobs of people employed by close to a half a million small businesses here in the state", Ivanka Trump said.

Ivanka said she believes the president's most important achievements are tax cuts, de-regulation, paid family leave, and the decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"From cutting taxes for families to prioritising our great military to combating human trafficking and lowering prescription drug costs, President Trump has delivered and will continue to deliver for the people of Florida", said Ivanka Trump.

The president's eldest daughter was interviewed by Mercades Schlapp, who worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications until 2019. During the conversation Schlapp mentioned Democrat Joe Biden, Trump's rival in the upcoming presidential elections. Ivanka, however, refused to comment on the first presidential debate and did not comment on Biden when Schlapp spoke about the Democrat.

Right after the campaign event Ivanka left without taking questions from reporters.

Tuesday's debate was described by the mainstream media as the worst in the history of the United States as it was filled with insults, bitter arguments, and both participants constantly interrupting each other. This prompted the commission that oversees the presidential debates to introduce a new format. Among the proposed changes is to allow a moderator to turn off a microphone when one of the participants interrupts his opponent or the moderator.

Donald Trump's team has criticised the commission's plans.