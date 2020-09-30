Register
20:50 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with U.S. President Donald Trump held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020

    Biden Says Americans ‘Won’t Stand by’ Trump if POTUS Loses Election

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1e/1080617580_0:10:3115:1761_1200x675_80_0_0_be9670a7c0ccbcce78d2b6e86c0f63a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009301080625285-biden-says-americans-wont-stand-by-trump-if-potus-loses-election/

    The first presidential debate in the run-up to the 3 November vote has been portrayed as nothing but a chaotic and extremely fierce showdown, with both camps expectedly claiming victory.

    US Democratic Party presidential hopeful Joe Biden said Wednesday that Americans would not stand by if President Donald Trump loses the vote to him and refuses to step down, a day after Trump refused to say whether he would accept the results of the upcoming November poll.

    “The president will step down. The American people will not stand for it. No agency would stand for that happening,” Biden said at a campaign stop in Ohio.

    The former vice president went on to denounce a right-wing group that Trump declined to comment on during Tuesday night’s first presidential debate, arguing:

    “My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist.”

    Tuesday’s 90-minute face-off held in Cleveland, Ohio, was the first of three presidential debates, with the second and third ones slated for 15 October and 22 October at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and Belmont University in Nashville, respectively.

    The greatly anticipated presidential debate was described by pundits as one of the most fierce and chaotic pre-election exchanges in history. As usually happens, both sides of the aisle claimed ultimate victory, while a lot of criticism from both parties was voiced against the debate’s moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. While Biden was apparently frustrated with Wallace's failed attempts to rein in Trump's interruptions, POTUS believed he was not moderating, but rather attacking him, along with his Democratic rival.

    "Two on one was not surprising, but fun," he wrote in a string of morning-after messages that described Biden's performance as a losing one.

    "Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!)," he wrote.

    In his messages, however, Trump did not address the issue that his opponents found particular fault with last night: his refusal to deliver an explicit rebuke of right-wing groups, including the Proud Boys.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US Debate Commission Considers 'Changing' Structure of Debates After First Trump-Biden Round

    "Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by," Trump said, turning the question back to what he calls “far-left extremists”:

    "Somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left."

    In the wake of the face-off, the US media summed up that if anyone was the loser of the debate it was the American public. The Wall Street Journal described the event as a "depressing spectacle" filled with "interruptions and insults", while CNN called it an "absolutely awful debate". Beyond the US, The Times in the UK wrote as follows:  "The clearest loser from the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was America." The French newspaper Libération described Tuesday's debate as "chaotic, childish, gruelling", and Le Monde agreed, calling it a "terrible storm".

    Related:

    1st Presidential Debate in US: How Trump Managed to Look 'Stronger' Than Biden in 'Slanging Match'
    Trump Says Biden Dissed Bernie, Threw AOC ‘to the Wolves’ in Post-Debate Tweets
    US Debate Commission Considers 'Changing' Structure of Debates After First Trump-Biden Round
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, debate, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse