US Offers $5Mln Reward for Information on Venezuela Ex-Electricity Minister, Pompeo Says

"Today the US Department of State announces reward offers of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez and Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez", Pompeo said.
The Secretary of State explained that Motta Dominguez was named President of the National Electricity Corporation (Corpoelec) in Venezuela in 2015 and was appointed shortly thereafter to be the Minister of Electricity.
"Lugo Gomez was the Vice Minister of Finance, Investment, and Strategic Alliance in the Ministry of Electricity as well as procurement director at Corpoelec under Motta Dominguez", Pompeo added.
On Tuesday, the United States offered up to $20 million for information leading to the arrest of three former Venezuelan public officials. Earlier in September, the US sanctioned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several other officials for cooperation with Iran and alleged attempts to manipulate the country's parliamentary elections.
