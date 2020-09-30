Register
    Women for Trump cheer for the president at a Debate Watch Party during the Presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, in the City of Industry, California, U.S., September 29, 2020

    1st Presidential Debate in US: How Trump Managed to Look 'Stronger' Than Biden in 'Slanging Match'

    US
    by
    Experts have estimated who should be considered the winner of the 29 September US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.

    A CNN poll has revealed that at least 68% of respondents believe that Democratic nominee Joe Biden won Tuesday's debate, while 28% insisted that President Donald Trump got the better of the former US vice president.

    'Nobody Won Last Night'

    The Tuesday event was anything but a debate, something that "rapidly descended into an unedifying slanging match", according to Mark Shanahan, associate professor and head of the Politics and International Relations Department at the Berkshire-based University of Reading.

    "Trump's deviation from the truth got ever wider as the event wore on, while Biden was too easily dragged into responding to the president's jibes rather than scoring useful points of his own on policy and principle", Shanahan points out.

    He insists that the US president should have re-established himself as "a credible leader who has achieved much for his country. However, Trump's political accomplishments "were largely lost in a bruising, bullying, and petulant show of ego", according to the analyst.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / Morry Gash/Pool
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020

    Trump has won "few, if any, floating voters; this may have played to the base, but it was ugly and often inarticulate", Shanahan asserts, claiming that "nobody won last night" and that "the American public may have been the biggest loser".

    Trump Was 'Stronger' During Debate

    POTUS "came out strong" but "faded a bit" as the debate was coming to a close, Ethan Ralph, political commentator and founder of The Ralph Retort website, says.

    "He [the US president] went hard in many respects, but I do think he might have held back a little too much. I really don't think there's any downside for Trump to go full throttle and bring up some of Biden's proclivities towards creepy behaviour. Maybe we'll see that in debate number 2 or 3", Ralph adds.

    He claims that during the Tuesday debate, POTUS looked "stronger" than Biden, who "was mostly playing it safe" and "rambled from time to time".

    POTUS 'Had the Advantage'

    Trump "came out on top as he had the advantage in accomplishments over Biden", whose defence "consisted of sarcastic grins and childish insults", US-based political commentator Mike Hoxard argues.

    "Winner of the debate will be hotly contested but Trump had the advantage due to his experience as president and his 'gotcha' moment with the General Flynn comment. Go back and watch that. It was the only time Biden didn't respond. His expression spoke volumes and that was an important moment most media will not focus on", Hoxard says. 

    The expert refers to the moment during the debate when the US president accused the Democratic nominee of being behind the idea of going after General Flynn with the Logan Act, an American federal law that criminalises unauthorised US citizens' negotiations with foreign governments having a dispute with America.

    Hoxard notes that "Biden had a surprised, if not guilty, look on his face and he did not reply".

    General Michael Flynn was charged with giving "false and fraudulent statements" to the FBI about conversations with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak amid the 2016 US presidential election campaign.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Tax Returns, 'Law & Order', COVID, and More: Trump, Biden Trade Insults in Fiery Presidential Debate
    The Department of Justice decided to drop the case against the former national security adviser in May 2020 citing newly discovered information and the fact that the FBI had conducted the inquiry "without any legitimate investigative basis".

    On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden minced no words when trading barbs in the first of three presidential debates, which specifically focused on the November elections, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

