Watch: Biden Tells Trump 'Would You Shut Up, Man?' in the Heat of Debate

Democratic nominee Joe Biden snapped at President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate held in Cleveland on Tuesday.
In a video that has immediately gone viral, the former vice president was speaking about the Supreme Court as President Trump made attempts to cut him off, asking repeatedly, "Who's on your list, Joe?" The footage catches the very moment Biden apparently loses his temper, telling Trump, "Will you shut up, man?"
"will you shut-up man" - @JoeBiden smackdown on @realDonaldTrump #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/0ujc7Gjrkj— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 30, 2020
It was not the only moment Biden got angry, as during another segment he called the president a "clown".
"It's hard to get any word in with this clown", Biden said, raising his hands up in the air in defence and asking the moderator to excuse him.
Biden calling trump a clown on live tv is the only bright spot of 2020 lmaoo pic.twitter.com/wM7peqy59T— John (@iam_johnw) September 30, 2020
At the same time, Fox News' Chris Wallace, who was trying to fulfil his job as moderator, told the opponents to let each other finish their sentence and comply with the time limits.
All comments
Show new comments (0)