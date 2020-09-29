Trump Authorizes $22 Billion Alaska-Alberta Railway Construction

Trump took to Twitter over the weekend and tweeted his intent to grant approval to the $22-billion railway connecting Alaska and Alberta.
Based on the strong recommendation of @SenDanSullivan and @repdonyoung of the Great State of Alaska, it is my honor to inform you that I will be issuing a Presidential Permit for the A2A Cross-Border Rail between Alaska & Canada. Congratulations to the people of Alaska & Canada!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2020
"The Government of Alberta is glad to see the approval of the A2A rail project in the United States," said Christine Myatt, spokesperson for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, in an emailed statement to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
#Trump to approve $22B railway between #Alaska and #Alberta, #Canada pic.twitter.com/kwS0ew8lOl— GCN (@GCN7News) September 28, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
