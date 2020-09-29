Pompeo to Travel to Japan, South Korea, Mongolia From 4-8 October

This will be another Pompeo's tour recently, after he visited Suriname, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia with the aim of strengthening the partnership between the countries and tackling "threats" posed by "Maduro's regime" in Venezuela, the State Department said.
"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Tokyo, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK) 4 to 8 October", Ortagus said in the release on Tuesday.
In Tokyo, Ortagus said, Pompeo will attend the second meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan on 6 October. Pompeo will also meet with his Japanese counterparts to discuss issues of mutual concern, Ortagus said.
Looking forward to visiting Tokyo, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Seoul, Republic of Korea this week. Anticipating productive meetings with my counterparts, as well as the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting with Australia, India, and Japan.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 29, 2020
Ortagus has not provided any other details of the coming talks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)