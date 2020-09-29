Register
22:02 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump displays an executive order he signed at a campaign event on healthcare at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 24, 2020.

    America First Healthcare Plan: Trump's PR Stunt or Long-Awaited Effort to Fix Obamacare Flaws?

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080565220_0:0:3032:1706_1200x675_80_0_0_df2ad871da34d30ee30e5a5364d0e65b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009291080613098-america-first-healthcare-plan-trumps-pr-stunt-or-long-awaited-effort-to-fix-obamacare-flaws/

    On 24 September, Donald Trump signed an executive order on an America-First Healthcare Plan aimed at improving the nation's medical system. US analysts and healthcare experts have discussed the timing of the president's executive order and the future of Obamacare.

    The Trump administration is pursuing three major goals, according to the White House press release: first, restoring choice and control to the American patient; second, lowering costs to make healthcare more affordable for Americans; third, protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions.

    Simultaneously, the US president is seeking to undo the Obama-era Affordable Care Act (ACA): on 10 November, the US Supreme Court is due to hear the legal challenge to the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare.

    "The administration is currently arguing before the Supreme Court that the ACA should be invalidated. If it succeeds this would leave millions of people without coverage and many more millions without certain coverage for pre-existing conditions", argues Professor Timothy Jost, health care policy expert at Washington & Lee University’s law school.

    Commenting on Trump's moves to substantially slash the cost of drugs and health services, Jost notes that "those actions are largely delayed until after the election", suggesting that they are largely aimed to improve the president's election odds.

    The future of Obamacare is hanging in the balance as "the order also comes at the transition of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week, which adds uncertainty for the ACA", according to Quardricos Driskell, a professor of politics with George Washington University. He notes that this is the latest bid to "strike down the entire law".

    The GOP has waged an unremitting war upon Obamacare for ten years, says William Stroock, a political analyst and author.

    He recollects that earlier came two Supreme Court challenges and "the repeal of the Obamacare mandate that required Americans to carry insurance or pay a fine".

    On 22 December 2017, Trump signed into law the repeal of the individual mandate penalty under the ACA for not purchasing health insurance coverage even if they couldn't afford one.

    As a third challenge to the constitutionality of Obamacare heads to the Supreme Court, Trump is laying the groundwork for a replacement should the entire law be struck down, Stroock explains.

    The right-wing of the American political spectrum has repeatedly pointed to Obamacare's apparent flaws, stressing that the ACA left roughly 30 million uncovered by any health insurance plan whatsoever. The Kaiser Family Foundation's research indicated that about half of the uninsured still cannot afford to buy coverage. The entity also found that while the ACA implementation under Barack Obama cut the number of uninsured non-elderly individuals from 46.5 million in 2010 to fewer than 26.7 million in 2016, in subsequent years this figure has steadily risen, reaching 27.9 million in 2018.

    The Republicans also argue that the ACA failed to provide protections for all Americans' pre-existing healthcare plans, stressing that less than 6 percent of the population got access to this feature. The GOP and the Trump administration also point out that "the average insurance premium in the individual market more than doubled from 2013 to 2017", making it "unaffordable" for low-income Americans.

    Touching upon the fears that people with preconditions currently provided with Medicaid extension could lose their coverage in case the ACA is struck down, GOP senators say that these concerns are groundless: "What they’re talking about is what they think politically resonates, but 100 out of 100 senators agree we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions regardless of what happens with Obamacare", Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on CNBC's “Squawk Box” on Monday.

    The GOP is not alone in criticising Obamacare: over 40% of Americans are apparently dissatisfied with the programme. According to the 22 September Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 49% of Americans currently support the ACA, while 42% of respondents have a negative opinion about the Obama-era law.

    However, Trump administration officials acknowledge that the president's executive orders concerning healthcare are just the first steps on the path to change the US healthcare system: "With four more years… President Trump will continue advancing policies that improve the health and well-being of all Americans", Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, wrote in his recent opinion piece for Fox News.

    Related:

    Why the US Healthcare System Won’t Stop the Coronavirus
    Reproductive Rights; US Spy Planes; Trump Unveils Healthcare Plan
    Universal Healthcare Services Hospital Chain in US Goes Offline Due to Cyberattack
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, insurance, healthcare, Donald Trump, Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse