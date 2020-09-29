Multiple Fatalities Reported in Shooting in Salem

Multiple people have been shot at an east Salem home, the state of Oregon, on Monday, local media reported citing the authorities.
Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at a residence on Juneva PI SE, near Mahrt Ave earlier in the afternoon after a "possible hostage situation" was reported there.
At the scene of investigation at a east Salem where officials say shots were fired during a “possible hostage situation.” @MCSOInTheKnow authorities called the incident a officer-involved shooting, and said no deputies were injured. pic.twitter.com/xy6gF1gTuw— Virginia Barreda (@vbarreda2) September 28, 2020
Multiple shots were heard at the scene. Police said in a press release no officer was injured, but several people were shot dead, including the suspect.
There has been no information so far concerning the exact number of fatalities or their identities. The Oregon State Police is now investigating into the matter.
