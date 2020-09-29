Grand Juror Files Motion to Release Breonna Taylor Files, Accusing DA of Misleading Public

The grand jury motion detailed that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the case prosecutor, "made many definitive remarks during his press conference," following the September 23 decision to indict former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankinson on three counts of wanton endangerment.
"Among, them, he stated that his office's investigation found '... and the grand jury agreed that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in the return of deadly fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker."
Ben Crump, attorney for the Taylor family, has been adamant about the need for the court to release the grand jury transcripts, arguing on Monday that Cameron "shaped the investigation" and "only shared the info he wanted the public to hear in support of the narrative he was peddling."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
