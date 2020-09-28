Trump Delivers Remarks on the United States' Coronavirus Testing Strategy

President Donald Trump is giving a press briefing on the US' coronavirus testing strategy at the White House on Monday.
Trump has promised that 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be distributed throughout the country by the end of the year. Before the presidential election on 3 November, he said, the vaccine would be available for distribution.
Democrats have accused the US president of trying to rush the development of a vaccine against coronavirus, expressing concerns that it could affect its efficiency.
