Trump Says He Paid 'Many Millions of Dollars' in Taxes But Was Entitled to Tax Credits

On 27 September, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump’s tax bill was only $750 in both 2016 and 2017 - after he became the US president. According to the newspaper, Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years.

US President Donald Trump has stated in a series of tweets that he paid "many millions of dollars" in taxes and was entitled to depreciation and tax credits after The New York Times reported that he paid just $750 in 2016 and 2017 - his first year in the White House.

Trump also commented on the matter while talking to reporters at the White House on 27 September, saying it was "fake news, totally made up".

​"The New York Times wants to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can", he said.

The statement comes after a report by The New York Times about the US president's tax payments alleging that Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes from 10 to 15 years. "For 2015, he paid $641,931, his first payment of any federal income tax since 2010", the NYT says.

Trump paid alternative minimum tax in seven years between 2000 and 2017, the report says, adding that the sum is "a total of $24.3 million, excluding refunds he received after filing".

According to the report, Trump’s tax bill was only $750 in 2016, while he received a $72.9 million tax refund, which lessened his total federal income tax bill between 2000 and 2017 to an annual average of $1.4 million. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is still reviewing the legitimacy of the refund, the newspaper said.

Trump, who is standing for re-election in November, has called the long-running quest for his financial records a "continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country".