US University Says Biden Didn't Attend, Despite Him Claiming He 'Started Out' There - Media

Even as US Democratic presidential candidate and former VP, Joe Biden, previously said that he "started out" at Delaware State University, that claim has been recently shot down by a representative of that academic institution, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, Biden made the claim in a town hall event in October 2019 ahead of the South Carolina primary.
"I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State - now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State", he quipped.
However, Carlos Holmes, director of news service for Delaware State, stepped forward to dispute that claim last week.
"Vice President Biden did not attend DSU," Holmes noted. "However he was the Commencement keynote speaker in 2003 and [2016], and during the former he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree."
The media outlet also pointed out that Biden's 2007 memoir "details his years at private Catholic school Archmere Academy to his time as a freshman at the University of Delaware", which is a different university, noting that "there is no mention" of DSU.
This reveal comes as the upcoming presidential election in the United States is less than two months away.
