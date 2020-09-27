Political Olympics: Trump Wants Drug Test for ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ Before or After Debate

The Republican incumbent and his Democratic rival are set to face off in their much-anticipated first debate Tuesday night, with two more debates taking place on October 15 and October 22. Americans are set to pick their next president on November 3, although some are already doing so in a large-scale mail-in voting campaign rife with controversy.

President Trump has reiterated that he would be “strongly demanding” that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden take a drug test “prior to, or after” Tuesday night’s debate, saying he would similarly agree to do so.

“His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” he added, pondering aloud.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

In recent weeks, the president has repeatedly claimed that Biden maybe using performance-enhancing drugs to improve his debate performances. Late last month, Trump suggested that “if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates [during the primaries] he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was.”

Trump has offered no evidence to back up his allegations against the 77-year-old former vice president, with the ‘drug test’ comments piling on top of the Republicans’ previous questions about Biden’s mental fitness amid his tendency to make gaffes and ramble. Biden has bristled at questions about his physical and mental health, however. Last month, the Democratic candidate angrily asked a reporter if he was a “junkie” who was “taking cocaine” after being questioned on whether he would be ready to take a cognitive test. The former Delaware senator suffered two brain aneurisms in 1988 and operated on twice, but was said to have since made a fully recovery.

Trump said he “aced” a “very hard” cognitive test this summer which included checking his ability to name exotic animals and repeat sentences aloud.

The president has repeatedly attacked Biden over his alleged declining mental fitness, telling Fox News in August that the media would hail the candidate’s debate performance as “the greatest…in history” if he was able to “make it off the stage and walk back unassisted.”