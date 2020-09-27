Sparks to Fly as Trump and Biden Ditch Handshakes and Masks for First Debate Showdown

On 29 September, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to face off against each other in the first of three presidential debates, with the representatives of the two candidates having hammered out the final details of the matchup.

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the upcoming election Joe Biden are gearing up to face off in their first debate ahead of the November election.

Campaign sources of the two sides have shared the details of the upcoming event, slated for 29 September, that has been adjusted to comply with guidelines necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, writes Politico.

Thus, to comply with social distancing requirements, the two rivals will forego the traditional pre-debate handshake, and have opted to ditch the coronavirus-era substitute – the elbow-bump – as cringeworthy.

None of the participants of the televised event on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, Ohio, will be wearing wasks, reported the outlet.

Donald Trump will be standing to the right and Joe Biden to the left at their respective podiums, with the showdown moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace.

In another concession to the pandemic, the audience will be limited to between 75 and 80 people, all of whom will have been tested for COVID-19 prior to attending the 90-minute proceedings.

A coin flip determined that the first question of the debate will go to Donald Trump.

As for the format for the matchup, there are six questions in six segments, 15 minutes each, with the segments being:

Trump and Biden's records

Supreme Court

Coronavirus pandemic

Race protests and violence in cities

Election integrity

Economy

© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden are seen outside of an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., September 18, 2020.

Trump and Biden will each get two minutes to respond to the question initially before the back-and-forth begins. After the event wraps up, the media will have to fall back on virtual interviews with surrogates instead of the traditional follow-up spin-room coverage.

The following two more debates are to be held on 15 October in Miami, Florida, and 22 October in Nashville, Tennessee.

© REUTERS / POOL Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris attends a memorial service in honor of the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Statuary Hall at the Capitol, Washington, U.S. on September 25, 2020

Respective running mates, Vice-President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will also go head-to-head, on 7 October in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WaPo/ABC poll:

• Biden +10 head-to-head

• Biden +6 w/ 3rd party



With third party candidates in the mix, Biden loses 5%, Trump 1%.



Now this is just one poll and it’s not likely for LP/Green candidates to get 6–7% this year, but, wow — 2016 flashbacks. pic.twitter.com/6Wsoz1NlzS — Damon (@DamonMag) September 27, 2020

​Donald Trump heads into the debate trailing former Vice President Joe Biden.

The President’s Democratic rival retains a 10-point lead nationally against Trump in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Ahead of the debate, the two candidates have been taking verbal shots at each other, with Trump accusing Biden of being supportive of the "radical left" and being a "low energy individual", while also casting doubt on his rival's mental health.

Biden has slammed Trump for "lying" about the coronavirus pandemic and claimed the president downplays alleged threats of "Russian meddling" in the presidential election.

In the most recent diatribe, Biden compared Trump to Goebbels, one of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's most prominent propagandist.