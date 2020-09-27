Biden Promises Police Reform, National Commission to Oversee Law Enforcement Action

"We will bring these parties [police and the public] together and ensure that some serious reform is carried out in the police department," Biden said on MSNBC on Saturday.
Earlier this month, speaking in Kenosha, Biden pledged to create a national commission on policing based in the White House if he wins the November election.
The US has been engulfed in mass protests against racism and police brutality since late May, following the death of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in custody by white officers in the city of Minneapolis. Nationwide unrest escalated further after the non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by white police in the city of Kenosha on 23 August.
Fresh protests erupted across the US on Wednesday after a grand jury brought no charges against police officers for the death of an African American woman, Breonna Taylor, who was shot multiple times by white police officers who mistakenly stormed her Louisville home during a botched drug raid on 13 March.
