04:42 GMT27 September 2020
    Protestors demonstrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court after U.S President Donald Trump announced U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2020

    Democrats Rip Into Judge Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination

    US
    by
    The intention by US President Donald Trump to fill in the vacancy in the Supreme Court opened after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week drew harsh condemnation from Democrats, who insist that the vacancy should not be filled until after the US presidential election.

    The announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as Trump's official Supreme Court nominee caused waves among many in the Democratic party who immediately castigated the nomination.

    Democrats lashed out in Twitter tirades, claiming that by picking Barrett, Trump intends to "destroy" the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade - a Supreme Court decision on a liberty of a woman to decide for herself to have an abortion.

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was the first to criticise the Barrett nomination, urging the US Senate not to act "until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress". 

    ​His running mate Kamala Harris asserted that Trump's selection "would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans", expressing her opposition to the Barrett nomination.

    House Speaker Nancy ​Pelosi echoed concerns about the fate of the Affordable Care Act, and a women's right to make her own health decisions, slamming Trump for what she described as attempts to "crush the Affordable Care Act in the Congress and the Courts".

    "Trump is exploiting this vacancy against the clear and overwhelming will of the American people, as he dismantles the pillars of health and economic security in America", Pelosi said in her statetement regarding the nomination. 

    Elizabeth Warren posted a video message, noting that Trump's pick was made to "swing the Court in his favor" when he, Warren suggested, "loses this election". She was apparently referring to the president's recent threat that the November election could "end up in the Supreme Court". 

    ​Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Senator, joined her fellow Democrats in the outcry against the Barrett nomination.

    ​Bernie Sanders, one of the front-runners in the Democratic race for presidential candidacy, rolled out a list of what he believes the Senate should approve - including Barrett's nomination to the opposite list.

    ​Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer labeled any Senate vote on Barrett as "a vote to eliminate health care for millions in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic".

    ​Trump faces vehement criticism from the Democratic party after voicing his intention to fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last week.

    According to Democrats, Trump cannot fill the Supreme Court vacancy before the 3 November presidential vote - a claim dismissed by the GOP, members of which insist that Trump, as the incumbent president, has every right to do so.

    Amy Barrett is expected to stand before the Senate Judiciary Committee starting from 12 October for her confirmation hearings, which, according to Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, are hoped to be over by 26 October.

    Tags:
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Democrats, Donald Trump, US Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, US
