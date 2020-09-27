Senate Judiciary Committee Reveals Amy Barrett Confirmation Hearing Details

Senate Judiciary Committee announced that the confirmation hearings for the Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin 12 October and will last from three to four days.
"The hearing will last three to four days, using the format the committee has followed for recent Supreme Court nominees. Opening statements by Judiciary Committee members and the nominee will occur on Monday, 12 October. The questioning of Judge Barrett will begin on Tuesday, 13 October. Testimony by those who know Judge Barrett the best and legal experts is expected to follow", Senate Judiciary Committee stated.
Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC this evening announced that the hearing to consider the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States will begin October 12, 2020.— Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 27, 2020
Amy Barrett is going to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee after being officially announced on Saturday by President Trump as his pick for Supreme Court vacancy.
