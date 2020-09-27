Harry, Meghan 'Election Interference' Seen as 'Violation' of Megxit Deal With Queen, Report Says

The UK's Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan Markle, separated themselves from the British royal family in January, announcing that they would "step back" as royals and split their time between the UK and North America.

An urgent call for US citizens to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" during the US presidential election made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which was characterized by some as election interference, violates the terms of Megxit deal with the Britist royal family, The Daily Mail reported, citing senior royal aides.

"The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen? The feeling is it's a violation of the agreement", an unnamed source said to be a royal aide told The Daily Mail.

According to the report, if the video message by Harry and Meghan is deemed as a violation of the agreement, it will significantly lower the chances of Prince Harry being able to resume connections to the Royal Marines and the UK military.

"The door was left open", said the aide. "There were some things that Harry hoped he could opt back into. He dearly wants to hang on to the Royal Marines and the military appointments. That will be harder now".

Members of the UK royal family are traditionally required to stay neutral in political affairs. Although the couple's entreaty did not contain any direct links to US presidential candidates, many saw the message as critical of Donald Trump.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity", Prince Harry said in a video message for Time 100, Time Magazine's annual listicle of the 100 most influential people in the world, accompanied by his wife's remarks on "the most important election of our lifetime".

When asked for a reaction to Harry and Meghan's comments, Trump stated that he is "not a big fan of hers", wishing luck to Prince Harry and suggesting that "he is going to need it".

Harry and Meghan stepped back from official duties as members of the UK royal family in early January, intending to split their time between the UK and North America. They currently retain their HRH [His/Her Royal Highness] titles, but are not allowed to use them.