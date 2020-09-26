Trump Announces Amy Barrett as His Supreme Court Nomination Pick

US President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nomination pick on Saturday, during a speech in White House's Rose Garden.
"Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution. Judge Amy Coney Barrett", the President announced, with Barrett herself standing by his side in the Rose Garden.
Prior to the announcement, US media speculated on five possible candidates for Trump's nomination,: Judge Amy Barrett, Judge Barbara Lagoa, Judge Allison Jones Rushing and Judge Joan Larsen, while it was unclear who the fifth might be.
Barrett was considered to be his most likely pick, as the president particularly remarked on how "tough" she was during a vetting process she underwent during confirmation hearings in 2017, when she was nominated by Trump for the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)