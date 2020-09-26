Register
22:37 GMT26 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Water drains from a fire hydrant as Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigators conduct water sampling in the city of Lake Jackson on Saturday 26.09.2020. TCEQ specialists are seeking evidence of the deadly brain-eating microbe, Naegleria fowleri.

    Texas Authorities Lift Brain-Eating Amoeba Warning in Every City But One

    © Photo : Twitter / @TCEQ
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    340
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080582904_0:229:1201:904_1200x675_80_0_0_14abc9efbfa1905578b538bbe0fcb548.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009261080582840-texas-authorities-lift-brain-eating-amoeba-warning-in-every-city-but-one/

    On late-Friday, the Brazosport Water Authority issued a “do not use” tap water advisory in various cities across the state, following a warning by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality informing of a potential pollution of the water supply with a brain-eating amoeba.

    The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced on Saturday that it had lifted a “do not use” water advisory issued on late Friday by the Brazosport Water Authority in all areas across the state, except in one city.

    The warning against potential water pollution by Naegleria fowleri, a deadly brain-eating microbe, has been lifted in the cities of Freeport, Angleton, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, as well as two state prisons: TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott, alongside Dow Chemical Company facilities and the county of Brazoria.

    The advisory has, however, been kept in place for the city of Lake Jackson, where TCEQ officials are investigating and analyzing water samples.

    “TCEQ Investigators are on the scene in Lake Jackson to conduct water sampling,” the commission said in a statement on Saturday. “The Brazosport Water Authority has lifted the Do Not Use Water Advisory for all areas except Lake Jackson.”

    On Friday, the Brazosport Water Authority announced a warning against the use of tap water, except for flushing toilets, after the authority was informed by the TCEQ of the potential presence of the Naegleria fowleri amoeba in the water supply. The authority’s main water source is the Brazos River.

    The microscopic single-celled microbe is known to cause a rare brain illness known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and eventual death. There is no known cure or treatment for the disease. 

    According to the US Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Naegleria fowleri primarily infects people be being taken through the nose in fresh water, it apparently does not cause an infection if contaminated water is consumed by mouth.

    A PAM infection cannot be transmitted from one person to another, according to a CDC question-answer guide about Naegleria fowleri.

    The United States has registered 34 PAM infections over the period from 2009 to 2018, according to the CDC. The peak season for the deadly amoeba is July, August and September.

    In July, the Florida Department of Health (DoH) issued a caution to Florida residents about the possible presence of Naegleria fowleri, after registering a case of infection by the deadly microbe.

    In September 2019, a 10-year-old girl died in a Texas, a week after she had contracted the rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River. In October 2018, a 29-year-old New Jersey surfer died after being infected with PAM while in Texas.

    Related:

    Chlorine Burn Begins in Louisiana to Eliminate 'Brain-Eating Amoeba'
    Deadly Amoeba Found in Louisiana Water Supply Sparks Panic - Reports
    'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Kills Woman After She Swims in US National Park
    Flesh-Eating Amoeba Kills US Woman by Devouring Her Brain - Report
    Tags:
    Naegleria fowleri amoeba, brain, amoeba, Water, Texas, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse