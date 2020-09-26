'Proud Boys' Supporters Demonstrate in Portland - Video

'Proud Boys' are holding a rally in Portland, Oregon, this Saturday, 26 September, as another demonstration - a counter-protest organised by left-wing activists is also expected to take place.
Earlier, the Park & Recreation Bureau denied the group permission to hold the rally at Delta Park because it would have breached safety measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, though the group has decided to gather at the park nevertheless.
On Social Media posts, both the ‘Proud Boys’ and left-wing activists say they are prepared to defend themselves as past encounters across the US have often escalated into violence.
