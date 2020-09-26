‘Biden’s Ego, Mouth his Weak Spots': Netizens Irked by Democrat's ‘Stupid Bastards’ Dig at Troops

Earlier, a video of the former vice president Joe Biden jokingly calling US troops “stupid bastards” in 2016 went viral, stirring up a reaction on the internet late Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign has scrambled to confirm a recently surfaced viral video of the former vice president supposedly calling US troops “stupid bastards” and “a dull bunch” during a trip overseas, defending the remarks as having been made in jest, reported The Daily Beast.

“Vice President Biden was jokingly encouraging the audience to clap for an airwoman on the stage, and a number of service members can be seen laughing and smiling at the comment. Seconds before, he praised them for the incredible sacrifices [they] make for our country,”” Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates was quoted as saying in a statement.

‘A Dull Bunch’

The current Democratic presidential hopeful made the controversial remarks during a speech in Abu Dhabi on 7 March 2016 while he was serving under former President Barack Obama as vice president.

Joe Biden said at the time that during his numerous trips to the Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan he regretted that “folks back home” don't fully understand the troops’ “sacrifice” for the country,” according to the official transcript, archived in the White House’s Office of the Vice President.

Biden then apparently made an attempt to crack some jokes, quipping:

“And I want you to know notwithstanding what you may hear about me, I have incredibly good judgment. One, I married Jill. And two, I appointed Johnson to the academy. I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards. Come on, man. Man, you are a dull bunch. Must be slow here, man. I don't know,” he said.

Despite footage of Biden’s speech, including the “stupid bastards” remarks, having been available on YouTube since 2017, it resurfaced late on 25 September, immediately generating a barrage of comments, with netizens heatedly arguing whether the tape was “doctored” and a “fake”.

​Biden critics insisted the footage clearly showed the current Democratic presidential candidate being “denigrating”.

