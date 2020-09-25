Register
19:22 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Pelosi Says Americans Can Punish Republicans for Fast-tracking SCOTUS Pick by Voting Early

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107574/69/1075746904_0:161:3065:1886_1199x675_80_0_0_43353ed95317adb3211b15e1865e3998.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009251080574887-pelosi-says-americans-can-punish-republicans-for-fast-tracking-scotus-pick-by-voting-early/

    President Trump has promised to reveal his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, hinting that the nominee would be a woman. Democrats are demanding that the seat remain stay vacant until after the election. Republicans say they have the constitutional right to fill it immediately.

    Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advised any Americans outraged with Republican plans to fast-track a presidential Supreme Court pick to get back at Trump and the GOP by voting early.

    “If the Republicans insist on going forward, then there has to be a price to pay,” Pelosi said, speaking to CBS This Morning on Friday.

    “What we have to make sure people know, they must vote and must vote early, so that the message, their voices, their vote, that that message comes clearly,” Pelosi said. “If the Republicans insist on going forward, there has to be a price to pay. President Lincoln…said public sentiment is everything, and I think the public sentiment must be heard,” the lawmaker added.

    Calling the Republican plans to pick a new justice so quickly “totally, completely inappropriate,” particularly after the Republicans blocked Barack Obama from having his SCOTUS nominee approved for nearly a year following the death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, citing the impending election, Pelosi suggested that it was “no use getting into their hypocrisy.”

    Trump Dares Pelosi to Impeach Him

    Trump trolled Pelosi at a campaign rally on Tuesday after she warned that the Democrats can’t rule out launching a new impeachment inquiry against him if he didn’t halt his nomination plans. “I’m the only guy in the world that could be impeached for filling a seat. Go ahead, I want them to do that,” Trump said.

    A day earlier, Trump said he and the Republicans would “win all elections” and get back control of the House of Representatives if the Democrats moved forward with a new impeachment hearing.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and US Vice President Joe Biden during a meeting at the World Economic Forum
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Palinchak
    ‘Do Me a Favour’: New ‘Biden-Poroshenko’ Tapes Show Scale of US Meddling in Ukraine’s Politics
    Trump survived a Democratic-led impeachment process in February, with the Republican-led Senate acquitting him after he was impeached by the Democrat-controlled House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his alleged illegal efforts to dig up dirt on the Biden family’s alleged shady dealings in Ukraine.

    Republicans have a 3 seat majority in the 100 seat Senate, with two Republican senators saying they would oppose voting on Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court before the election as a matter of principle. Mitt Romney, ordinarily a harsh critic of the president, said he would vote on the nominee “based upon their qualifications” if the nomination reaches the Senate floor.

    Mail-In Voting Spat

    In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, shows President-elect Donald Trump giving the thumbs-up as Mitt Romney leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Republicans Firm up Majority to Confirm Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee
    Trump and the Democrats have clashed repeatedly over mail-in voting, with the president alleging that mail-in voting being used by most states amid the coronavirus pandemic is rife for large-scale fraud, and saying that he would have to “see what happens” before committing to a peaceful transfer of power after the election.

    On Thursday, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, runner-up to former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries earlier this year, once again warned Democrats to prepare for a scenario in which Trump refuses to give up power on November 3. He also called on the media to make the American people understand that “there is no longer a single election day,” and asked social media companies to engage in censorship on their platforms to crack down on alleged “disinformation” online.

    Earlier this month, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer backed a Sanders plan for a “nightmarish scenario” in which Trump refuses to concede defeat and has to be forced out of office.

    Related:

    Pelosi Not Ruling Out Impeachment Effort to Stop Senate Vote on Supreme Court
    House Speaker ‘Malfunctions’: Twitter Giggles at Pelosi’s 'Good morning, Sunday Morning' Remark
    Donald Trump Dares Nancy Pelosi To Impeach Him a Second Time For Filling SCOTUS Seat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 September
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse