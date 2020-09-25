Register
17:02 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meghan Markle arrives at ELLE's 6th annual Women in Television celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday, 20 January 2016, in Los Angeles.

    Meghan Markle Could 'Seriously' Consider Running For White House, Report Claims

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105947/10/1059471098_0:153:3000:1841_1200x675_80_0_0_2ec92c0ba76f8f1538b0acf63e402c98.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009251080573303-meghan-markle-could-seriously-consider-running-for-white-house-report-claims/

    Rumours have long been circulating that Hollywood native Meghan Markle may have her eye on America’s number one job; however, the ex-actress’s representatives have never confirmed these alleged ambitions. The fresh claims come as Prince Harry’s wife strongly urged US voters not to ignore the upcoming presidential vote.

    The Duchess of Sussex could eventually run for the White House, her close friend told Vanity Fair, suggesting that this intention was behind Markle’s decision to retain her US passport.

    “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” a source claimed. “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for President.”

    However, someone else close to the former star said that Prince Harry’s wife “harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself” despite maintaining a close interest and engagement with political life.

    The comments followed a video message from the royal couple promoting Time 100’s list of this year’s top influencers. In a clip, the Sussexes urged Americans to vote in what Markle described as “the most important election of our lifetime.”

    Neither Meghan nor Prince Harry mentioned their personal picks for the November battle - as members of the royal family, they are supposed to remain impartial concerning politics. However, some strong remarks from the Duke about “hate speech” prompted many to suggest that they have ditched their neutrality while indirectly taking a shot at President Trump and cheering for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

    Shortly after the video appeared online, Trump was asked by reporters at the White House about the couple’s strongly worded plea to American voters. The President responded by saying that he was not a “big fan” of Markle, while wishing “a lot of luck” to Prince Harry as he was apparently “going to need it”.

    Buckingham Palace rushed to distance itself from the couple’s message, by maintaining that their comments were made “in a personal capacity” as neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex are considered to be working members of the royal family anymore.

    Meghan and Harry are at present living in Los Angeles after they officially stepped down from their senior royal duties in March and moved to the US via Canada. Some royal commentators earlier claimed that the former actress would “run for President” at one point, as it was apparently “all part of the plan”. Markle has never publicly voiced this intention. However, back in November 2019, she had a private meeting with former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Sussexes former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, which was described as a “very sweet, warm” gathering with the two women having “a lot of admiration for each other”.

    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, United States, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse