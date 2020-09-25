Breonna Taylor's Case: Family and Legal Team Talk to Press In Wake of Court Ruling - Video

Sputnik is live from Louisville, Kentucky as Breonna Taylor's family and legal team hold a press conference in Jefferson Square after the court ruled to absolve the three policemen accused of killing her from their charges, indicting one with wanton endangerment instead, and clearing the two others of their charges altogether.
Taylor was killed in her home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defence fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times.
