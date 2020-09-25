Register
16:19 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends the lunch session of The Women's Conference in Long Beach, California October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

    What You Need to Know About Favourites to Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy Left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080573410_0:0:2624:1477_1200x675_80_0_0_396b7db1bd0dd917557a3a65b034bda1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009251080572966-what-you-need-to-know-about-favourites-to-fill-us-supreme-court-vacancyleft-by-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had been a US Supreme Court judge since 1993, died last week aged 87. Her death left a vacancy which Donald Trump is keen to fill before the presidential election in November, in case he loses it.

    US President Donald Trump is set to announce his pick for the US Supreme Court vacancy on Saturday, 26 September.

    He has been urged by the Democrats not to replace Judge Ginsburg, a liberal, until after 3 November - like the Republicans insisted President Obama did when Judge Antonin Scalia died in February 2016 - but has refused.

    Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg waves to the audience after speaking at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg waves to the audience after speaking at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

    So who are the two women most likely to get Trump’s nomination?

    Judge Barbara Lagoa

    The day after Judge Ginsburg’s death, Trump said of Florida’s Barbara Lagoa: “I've heard incredible things about her. I don't know her. She's Hispanic and highly respected. Miami. Highly respected.''

    Lagoa, 52, is a Cuban-American and like many in that community she is a devout Roman Catholic.

    There has been speculation that not only would choosing Lagoa help Trump to win the crucial swing state of Florida but it could also help him in Pennsylvania, where Catholic voters - mainly of Irish and Italian origin - are a key demographic.

    Barbara Lagoa, a Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, poses in a photograph taken in 2019.
    © REUTERS / FLORIDA SUPREME COURT
    Barbara Lagoa

    Barbara Lagoa was born in Miami in 1967 to parents who had fled Cuba after Fidel Castro overthrew the pro-US regime of Fulgencio Batista.

    She grew up in a bilingual household and in 1989 graduated from Florida International University, where she majored in English.

    Three years later she completed her law degree at Columbia.

    ​She went to work for Greenberg Traurig - a firm founded in Miami but now with offices all over the world - and focused on commercial litigation, employment discrimination and insurance coverage disputes.

    In 2003, she joined the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida as an Assistant United States Attorney, and prosecuted a number of drug smugglers and and extortionists.

    Lagoa was appointed a judge of the Florida Third District Court of Appeal by Jeb Bush - brother of President George W. Bush - in 2006 and in January 2019 became the first Latina appointed to serve in the Florida Supreme Court. 

    ​But after less than a year in the job she was promoted to become a judge on the US Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Atlanta. 

    Her husband is another lawyer, Paul Huck, and the couple have three daughters.

    Judge Amy Coney Barrett

    Amy Coney Barrett, 48, met twice with Trump at the White House this week but the mainstream media in the US has been obsessing about her involvement with a Christian fundamentalist “cult”.

    Judge Barrett, who comes from South Bend, Indiana, is a member of People of Praise, an organisation which considers husbands to be the leaders of a household and until recently referred to women as "handmaids".

    US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University.
    © REUTERS / MATT CASHORE/NOTRE DAME
    Amy Coney Barrett

    She has been married to Jesse Barrett, a fellow lawyer, since 1999 and they have seven children.

    On Wednesday, 23 September, Vice President Mike Pence defended Barrett when asked about her membership of the group: "I must tell you the intolerance expressed during her last confirmation about her Catholic faith I really think was a disservice to the process and a disappointment to millions of Americans."

    ​Born Amy Coney in New Orleans in 1972, she graduated in English literature from Rhodes College in Memphis and then moved to Indiana to study law at Notre Dame.

    She spent a year each as judicial clerk under two conservative judges - Judge Laurence Silberman of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

    Barrett then got a job at Washington law firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin and in 2002 headed back to Notre Dame, to teach constitutional law.

    She juggled teaching with motherhood and became a professor of law in 2010.

    In 2012 she signed a “statement of protest” condemning the Obama administration’s position on birth control and three years later she endorsed the Catholic Church's teachings on sexuality and its definition of marriage as being only between men and women.

    ​She was a member of the controversial conservative legal group, the Federalist Society, from 2005 to 2006 and again from 2014 to 2017.

    Her nomination to sit on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, based in Chicago, was opposed by numerous LGBT groups but Barrett became a hero to many religious conservatives after she was grilled at her 2017 confirmation hearing by Senator Dianne Feinstein of California on the role of her Catholic faith.

    Barrett said she did not believe it was “lawful for a judge to impose personal opinions, from whatever source they derive, upon the law” and she promised her own personal views on abortion would have no bearing on her legal decisions.

    Tags:
    Antonin Scalia, Donald Trump, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse