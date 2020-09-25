Donald Trump Blasts 'Weak as Hell' Biden for 'Anti-Police Crusade', Surrender to 'Flag Burners'

Ahead of their first debate set for 29 September, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have weighed in on the civil unrest in Kentucky over a decision by state Attorney General suggesting that the use of force by two police officers in Breonna Taylor's death in March was justified under state law.

US President Donald Trump slammed his Democratic rival in the upcoming November US presidential elections for going on an 'anti-police crusade', as he addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on 24 September.

​Trump described Joe Biden as being “weak as hell,” claiming he had surrendered his party to “flag burners, rioters and anti-police radicals.”

While underscoring a pledge to support law and order, Trump derided Biden, who he claimed had “even described law enforcement as the enemy”.

“Biden's anti-police crusade must stop… I will always stand with the heroes of law enforcement,” said Donald Trump.

The president’s comments referenced statements by Biden during an interview on 8 July, where the former vice president spoke out against “surplus military equipment for law enforcement”.

“…The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood - it’s like the military invading… They don’t know anybody; they become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people,” said Biden.

Donald Trump’s statements at the Florida rally came in the wake of a spike in violence in Kentucky.

Two police officers in Louisville were shot during protests sparked by a ruling by the grand jury suggesting that the use of force by two police officers in the death of 26-year-old Black woman Breonna Taylor in March was justified under state law.

​Trump hailed the actions of the state's Democratic Governor Andy Beshear for calling in the national guard, while accusing Joe Biden of supporting the unrest.

“Joe, they're not peaceful!.. I think he believes it," said Trump.

Joe Biden went on Twitter Wednesday to condemn violence “… amidst the anger today's decision generated”.

At the rally, Trump also deplored his Democratic rival for being a “low energy individual”.

Looking ahead to the upcoming first presidential debate, set for Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump said:

“They'll give him a big shot of something… He'll be Superman for about 15 minutes.”

Fresh Spiral of Violence

Donald Trump’s comments at the rally in Florida came after two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, during demonstrations triggered after the state's attorney general announced that the police officers responsible for the killing in March of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, will not face criminal charges, as their actions were justified under state law.

Only one officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighbouring apartments during the raid that resulted in the woman’s death.

The shooting of the two officers during street violence prompted a response from President Trump, who tweeted that he was "praying" for them and expressed readiness to offer help from the federal government.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

​Civil unrest spiraled in Louisville after the Breonna Taylor announcement, with officers using rubber bullets against protesters, and the National Guard deployed in the city.

#BREAKING: This video shows the moments when shots were fired in #Louisville. Police say an @LMPD officer has been shot near Broadway and Brooks in the protests following the #BreonnaTaylor grand jury decision. (Video via @SVNewsAlerts) pic.twitter.com/TKaIl51XOi — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) September 24, 2020

​Taylor was shot dead on 13 March, when police officers made a raid on her apartment while looking for two suspected drug dealers. Taylor's boyfriend opened fire at the officers, later explaining that they had failed to identify themselves as police. As the officers retaliated with fire, five shots hit Taylor.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday that a subsequent probe had determined that the officers had announced themselves and thus had the right to self-defence.

The death of Breonna Taylor fed into the wave of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism in the US, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Polls Ahead of Debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to hold a lead over President Trump in national polling averages ahead of their first debate, set for Tuesday, in Ohio.

Joe Biden holds a lead of more than 8 points, according to the NBC News polling average, while the RealClearPolitics general election polling average on 24 September showed the Democratic contender with a 7-point lead over Trump.

Biden held a 7.4-point advantage over Trump according to FiveThirtyEight’s national polling tracker.