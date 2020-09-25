Register
07:12 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this July 27, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump is painting a dystopian portrait of what Joe Biden’s America might look like, asserting crime and chaos would ravage communities should the former vice president win the White House in November.

    Donald Trump Blasts 'Weak as Hell' Biden for 'Anti-Police Crusade', Surrender to 'Flag Burners'

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (134)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080121202_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ee609ea51121b34be4a718b449477e00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009251080567156-donald-trump-blasts-weak-as-hell-biden-for-anti-police-crusade-surrender-to-flag-burners/

    Ahead of their first debate set for 29 September, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have weighed in on the civil unrest in Kentucky over a decision by state Attorney General suggesting that the use of force by two police officers in Breonna Taylor's death in March was justified under state law.

    US President Donald Trump slammed his Democratic rival in the upcoming November US presidential elections for going on an 'anti-police crusade', as he addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on 24 September.

    ​Trump described Joe Biden as being “weak as hell,” claiming he had surrendered his party to “flag burners, rioters and anti-police radicals.”

    While underscoring a pledge to support law and order, Trump derided Biden, who he claimed had “even described law enforcement as the enemy”.

    “Biden's anti-police crusade must stop… I will always stand with the heroes of law enforcement,” said Donald Trump.

    The president’s comments referenced statements by Biden during an interview on 8 July, where the former vice president spoke out against “surplus military equipment for law enforcement”.

    “…The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood - it’s like the military invading… They don’t know anybody; they become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people,” said Biden.

    Donald Trump’s statements at the Florida rally came in the wake of a spike in violence in Kentucky.
    Two police officers in Louisville were shot during protests sparked by a ruling by the grand jury suggesting that the use of force by two police officers in the death of 26-year-old Black woman Breonna Taylor in March was justified under state law.

    ​Trump hailed the actions of the state's Democratic Governor Andy Beshear for calling in the national guard, while accusing Joe Biden of supporting the unrest.

    “Joe, they're not peaceful!.. I think he believes it," said Trump.

    Joe Biden went on Twitter Wednesday to condemn violence “… amidst the anger today's decision generated”.

    At the rally, Trump also deplored his Democratic rival for being a “low energy individual”.

    Looking ahead to the upcoming first presidential debate, set for Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump said:

    “They'll give him a big shot of something… He'll be Superman for about 15 minutes.”

    Fresh Spiral of Violence

    Donald Trump’s comments at the rally in Florida came after two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, during demonstrations triggered after the state's attorney general announced that the police officers responsible for the killing in March of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, will not face criminal charges, as their actions were justified under state law.

    Only one officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighbouring apartments during the raid that resulted in the woman’s death.

    The shooting of the two officers during street violence prompted a response from President Trump, who tweeted that he was "praying" for them and expressed readiness to offer help from the federal government.

    ​Civil unrest spiraled in Louisville after the Breonna Taylor announcement, with officers using rubber bullets against protesters, and the National Guard deployed in the city.

    ​Taylor was shot dead on 13 March, when police officers made a raid on her apartment while looking for two suspected drug dealers. Taylor's boyfriend opened fire at the officers, later explaining that they had failed to identify themselves as police. As the officers retaliated with fire, five shots hit Taylor.

    Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday that a subsequent probe had determined that the officers had announced themselves and thus had the right to self-defence.

    The death of Breonna Taylor fed into the wave of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism in the US, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

    Polls Ahead of Debate

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to hold a lead over President Trump in national polling averages ahead of their first debate, set for Tuesday, in Ohio.

    Joe Biden holds a lead of more than 8 points, according to the NBC News polling average, while the RealClearPolitics general election polling average on 24 September showed the Democratic contender with a 7-point lead over Trump.

    Biden held a 7.4-point advantage over Trump according to FiveThirtyEight’s national polling tracker.

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (134)

    Related:

    Biden Has $141Mln More in Campaign Cash Than Trump as of August, Reports Suggest
    Trump Claims Biden Wears Mask Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to ‘Cover Up’ Plastic Surgery
    News Anchor Chris Wallace Picks Topics for First Trump-Biden Debate
    Video: At Least 2 LMPD Officers Shot in Louisville Amid Protests Over Breonna Taylor Decision
    'Cindy Can Have Sleepy Joe': Trump Shrugs Off Late Senator McCain Widow's Support for Biden
    Tags:
    George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, US elections, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse