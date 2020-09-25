Police Officer Who Was Shot During Louisville Protests Shows Up for Roll Call in Less Than 24 Hours

Riots broke out in Louisville on Wednesday after the state attorney general announced that no criminal charges would be filed against two of the police officers involved in the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

A police officer who was shot during the violent protests in Louisville after the Breonna Taylor announcement, arrived for roll call less than 24 hours after the attack.

Maj. Aubrey Gregory was greeted with applause from his colleagues.

"We’re happy to share this short video of Majory Gregory, walking in to [sic] one of our roll calls less than 24 hours after being shot," the department said on its Facebook page.

Major Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Deroches were shot by a rioter on Wednesday night.

The gunman who shot the police officers was charged with 16 criminal counts.

Protests Engulf Louisville

Protests erupted on Wednesday after a grand jury refused to charge police officers with the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American medical technician, in her Louisville home. The state attorney general said the deadly use of force by the police officers involved was justified in order to protect themselves. One of the officers was nevertheless charged with wanton endangerment and dismissed from the force. Soon after the announcement, clashes between protesters and police broke out in Louisville.

Louisville police conducted nearly 100 arrests on Wednesday as protesters attempted to loot local businesses and jump on city vehicles. Several protesters were arrested for curfew violations after refusing orders to disperse.

Taylor was killed in her home in March when police officers were executing a drug search warrant. Her boyfriend is said to have fired the first shot, presuming the entrants were burglars, which prompted the police officers to respond with a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday that the probe had determined that the officers have announced themselves and thus had the right to self-defence.