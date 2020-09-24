Register
21:29 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tiling of the plane using equal swastikas in two alternating colours.

    US Town Rejects Appeal to Rename Swastika Jurisdiction

    Wikimedia Commons
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080564248_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_ae91c77ed9b12b4072505f48bd60a799.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009241080564280-us-town-rejects-appeal-to-rename-swastika-jurisdiction-/

    New York’s Black Brook town council has moved to not rename its jurisdiction of Swastika, arguing that the word’s original Sanskrit definition of well-being trumps the modern view of the word and symbol.

    "Swastika was named by the founders of the area who settled there," Black Brook town supervisor Jon Douglass explained to NPR.

    "I think that's probably, maybe some viewpoint that it's associated with hate. But then I believe there are others that do not associate it with hate," he said. "Did the Hindus and the [Buddhists] and all them, did they erase it from their religious history because of the Germans?"

    Prior to Adolf Hitler’s co-opting of the clockwise swastika symbol, both the clockwise and counter-clockwise versions of the symbol held positive connotations in several religions, including Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism.

    Neo-Nazi organizations in the West, like many seen at the infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, have continued to use the symbol as a representation of white supremacy and anti-Semitism.

    Neo-Nazi rally in Frankfort, Ky
    © AP Photo / John Flavell
    Neo-Nazi rally in Frankfort, Ky
    According to Douglass, he did not have a say in the matter, as the 1,500-person town’s four councilors unanimously voted down the matter after five minutes of discussion on September 14.

    However, not everyone who travels through the upstate New York town of Black Brook thinks the same.

    Michael Alcamo, a resident of New York City, New York, told NPR that it was “jarring” to come across a brown road sign that included the name “Swastika” during his recent bike trip in the state.

    "I think it should be obvious that the town should update its name and should pick a name that is not so offensive to so many Americans and so emblematic of intolerance, hate and tyranny," he asserted, noting that there were veterans of World War II buried nearby.

    It was Alcamo reaching out to county officials in August that brought about the September 14 vote.

    "I didn't expect a quick, unanimous vote to reject the proposal," the cyclist told NPR.

    The town supervisor expressed that the council has maintained that the jurisdiction’s name should only be changed at the request of immediate residents, rather than the view of those living outside Black Brook.

    "There was concern that due to the Germans and everything that people may have a different outlook on the name,” Douglass explained.

    “And some of the residents that were from that area actually fought in World War II and refused to change the name just because Hitler tried to tarnish the meaning of swastika.”

    The Black Brook town council’s decision comes a little over a year after Colorado’s Cherry Hills Village moved to rename its Swastika Acres subdivision to Old Cherry Hills.

    “I think it’s important for our community to bring some closure to this issue,” said councilman Dan Sheldon, who spearheaded the 2019 renaming effort, as reported by the Denver Post. “The community has cried out for this to be changed.”

    Related:

    US Marine Who Shared Photo of Boots Arranged in Swastika Demoted in Rank
    ‘Disgusted, Hurt’: Jewish-Israeli Students Find Swastikas Scrawled on Dorm Wall (Photo)
    DHS Opens Investigation After Finding Swastika Scrawled on DC Building Wall
    Photo: US Students Pose With Swastika, Confederate Flag at MLK High School
    Hot-N-Ready for Hate: Employees Terminated After US Couple Find Swastika on Pizza - Photo
    Tags:
    WWII, World War II, town, New York, Nazi swastika, swastika, swastika
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse