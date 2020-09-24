Over 300 People Charged for Crimes Committed During US Nationwide Riots

"To date, of the 94 US Attorneys’ Offices (USAOs), more than 40 USAOs have filed federal charges alleging crimes ranging from attempted murder, assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson, burglary of a federally-licensed firearms dealer, damaging federal property, malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of a destructive device, inciting a riot, felony civil disorder, and others," the statement said.
The Justice Department said about 80 people have been charged with offences relating to arson and explosives, while 15 individuals indicted for damaging federal property, the Justice Department said.
"In some instances, these individuals are alleged to have set fires to local businesses as well as city and federal property," the statement said.
The repair of the damaged courthouses, police departments and other federal and private properties in affected cities like Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis and Nashville is estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars, the statement added.
The US has witnessed massive protests, which started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after an African American resident, George Floyd, died on 25 May after being tackled by police and pinned to the ground.
Floyd was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, having lost consciousness after a police officer (Derek Chauvin) knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes despite Floyd saying he could not breathe.
