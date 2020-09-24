'Fraud Was a Way of Life': Donald Trump Gets Sued by Niece Over Inheritance

The lawsuit was filed against Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump.

Mary Trump, niece of the US President Donald Trump, has recently sued the POTUS, with him and several other family members being accused of cheating Mary out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance

According to CNN, the lawsuit was filed in the New York state court against Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of their late brother Robert Trump.

The lawsuit in question reportedly accuses the defendants of "conspiring amongst themselves and with several other parties" to give her "a stack of fraudulent valuations" and to "force her to sign a settlement agreement that 'fleeced her of tens of millions of dollars or more'."

"Rather than protect Mary's interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited," the lawsuit says, as quoted by the media outlet.

Mary also reportedly asserts in the lawsuit that for the Trumps, "fraud was not just the family business—it was a way of life", with the media outlet adding that an attorney for the POTUS, “who is being sued in his personal capacity", as well as representatives for Barry and for the estate of Robert Trump, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many of the accusations featured in the lawsuit have also been made by Mary in her book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man", which was released in July.

In the book, the president’s niece claimed that Trump’s father was a "high-functioning sociopath" who fostered an "atmosphere of division" among his children and that Trump had "learned the lesson" from him.

Trump himself previously slammed Mary as "a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me".