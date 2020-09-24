Register
14:28 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, center, is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a hanger in Mexico City, after he was captured overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan

    Sinaloa Cartel Is 'Not Dead' But 'Thriving' Despite El Chapo Being Jailed In US, Says Expert

    © AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107628/31/1076283103_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_24628a908a16e4f141dca052cf40bcce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009241080561057-sinaloa-cartel-is-not-dead-but-thriving-despite-el-chapo-being-jailed-in-us-says-expert/

    In July 2019 Joaquin Guzman Loera - better known as El Chapo - was jailed for 30 years and ordered to forfeit US$12 billion in cash and assets by a court in New York. Who has filled the vacuum since El Chapo was extradited from Mexico in 2017?   

    Mexican authorities said recently seizures of the synthetic opioid fentanyl have risen by 465 percent this year and 46 percent more cocaine has been seized since 2019.

    But the administration of President Donald Trump has said Mexico must do more to crack down on the production of fentanyl, which is manufactured by the same cartels who smuggle cocaine.

    The Sinaloa Cartel are probably the most famous Mexican crime syndicate, due to the exploits of El Chapo.

    Jim Creechan, a Canadian sociologist who has studied Mexican cartels for 25 years and is writing a book about them, said the Sinaloa Cartel was a ‘holding company’ which had many different components, some of whom sometimes went to war against each other.

    "But perhaps the most consistent quality of the Sinaloa cartel is its resilience and its ability to survive even as leaders are picked off," he added.
    Mr Creechan said: "The bottom line is that the Sinaloa Cartel is alive and well and still thriving. It has not been seriously undermined by the loss of El Chapo, but major sources of revenue have dried up."

    Experts say reduced traffic across the US/Mexico border due to the coronavirus pandemic may have made shipments easier to spot.

    ​But Mr Creechan said: "The Sinaloa Cartel is not dead. It is too deeply ingrained and embedded with corporate and justice elements to die easily, or with the loss of one man."

    Mr Creechan said four different factions of the Sinaloa Cartel are still in operation and he said that while they still co-operate they also have a “tense relationship” which sometimes leads to confrontations.

    El Mayo is in charge of one of these factions while El Chapo's brother controls another faction, his sons control a third and the fourth is composed of shadowy figures who are close to the rival Beltran-Leyva brothers.

    Mr Creechan said the cartel’s continuing power was exemplified by an event known as El Culiacanazo when an army commander tried to arrest El Chapo’s son Ovidio in October 2019.

    Mexican National Security Director Alfonso Durazo happened to be hosting a regional security meeting in Culiacan on the same day.

    Mr Creechan said the cartel mobilised its forces to resist Ovidio’s arrest and the President was forced to issue a "stand-down order", allowing him to escape.

    Mr Creechan, who was a visiting professor at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa in Culiacán, said El Chapo was a “paradox of visibility.”

    He said: "The real narco bosses and directors were also disturbed by all of the attention that El Chapo attracted. Organised crime works best in the underworld and in invisibility."

    Mr Creechan said: “Most mafia bosses would prefer to remain in the shadows and anonymity. But not El Chapo. He relished the publicity and even hoped that his life story would become a Hollywood movie.” 

    “He had hired a script-writer (who was later murdered) and hoped that Mexican soap-star and Netflix actress Kate Castillo (from Queen of the South) would help him make a movie of his life,” he added.

    In New York Times crime reporter Alan Feuer’s book El Jefe, he says the US agencies chasing Guzman were bickering among themselves about whether to follow actor Sean Penn when he flew with Ms Castillo to meet El Chapo in October 2015.

    Director Sean Penn poses for photographers during a photo call for the film The Last Face at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Joel Ryan
    Director Sean Penn poses for photographers during a photo call for the film The Last Face at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2016.

    During his trial El Chapo tried to claim the real boss of the Sinaloa Cartel was 72-year-old Ismael Zambada, who is known as El Mayo. Zambada featured in a recent episode of the Netflix series The World’s Most Wanted.

    Mr Creechan said one of the 10 charges on the indictment against El Chapo was that he was “head of a crime syndicate”, namely the Sinaloa Cartel.

    But Mr Creechan said: “I do not think that the indictment and charges ever intended to say that he was the only "boss" of the cartel. Was he a capo who gave orders and directed criminal activity? Definitely! Was he proven to be the real boss of the cartel? - that question did not have to be resolved in the American jurisprudential system and it is actually irrelevant to the finding of guilt.”

    “I do believe that El Mayo was and remains more powerful than El Chapo,” he said.

    Mr Creechan said the Sinaloa Cartel’s main rival in Mexico nowadays was the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) or New Generation Jalisco Cartel, which gets its name from the state which is home to the city of Guadalajara.

    ​He said: “They are different in several respects. The Sinaloa cartel has deep roots with legitimate businesses and the economy, and it continues to be supported by politicians, police and business elite. In spite of its occasional displays of violence, it is much less violent than the CJNG.”

    A graphic video circulating on social media this week shows the CJNG beheading a rival. 

    The CJNG is dependent on the production of synthetic drugs like fentanyl and is now a major player in the oil and gas industry, said Mr Creechan.

    Mexico's homicide rate has been stuck at around 3,000 murders per month since 2018, before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador - known to all as AMLO - took office.

    Mr Creechan said Sinaloa and the CJNG were generally respecting each other’s territory and the main violence in Mexico today is from both cartels trying to suppress smaller gangs like Los Viagras and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

    Mr Creechan said he did not believe the FBI, DEA, or Department of Homeland Security were monitoring Mexican cartels to the same degree they did when they were searching for El Chapo.

    He said AMLO’s government had “failed to do anything meaningful” to combat the cartels.

    “I am forced to conclude that there is no foreseeable end to violence and corruption,” concluded Mr Creechan.

    Tags:
    AMLO, Donald Trump, United States, Mexico, El Chapo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse