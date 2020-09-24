Register
    Police officers guard the location near where an officer was been shot, after protesters clashed with police after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. September 23, 2020

    Video: At Least 2 LMPD Officers Shot in Louisville Amid Protests Over Breonna Taylor Decision

    © REUTERS / BRYAN WOOLSTON
    On Wednesday, protesters took to the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, after the state Attorney General announced that the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, will not face criminal charges over her death.

    At least two police officers have been shot in Louisville amid civil unrest over the decison of the state Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, that the use of force by two police officers in Breonna Taylor's death in March was justified under state law.

    According to NBC, the two officers have been taken to University of Louisville hospital after they were shot.

    ​Following an initial report that one LMPD officer has been shot, FBI announced in a statement that it responded to the shooting.

    "The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation", the statement said.

    ​Earlier reports suggested that the shooting took place at Brook and Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky amid mass protests over Breonna Taylor announcement. Twitter users shared videos allegedly showing the exact moment of reported shooting.

    The streets of Louisville saw civil unrest and protesters clashing with the police on Wednesday after the Breonna Taylor announcement, with officers using rubber bullets against the protesters and conducting arrests. National Guard was also deployed in the city.

    Mayor of Louisville announced Wednesday that a curfew was imposed in Louisville for the next 72 hours between 9 pm and 6:30 am.

    The protests in Louisville sparked after it was announced that police officers involved in the killing of a black woman Breonna Taylor will not be charged for her death, with only one officer being indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighbouring apartments during the fatal raid.

    Taylor was shot dead on 13 March, when the police officers made a "no-knock-warrant" raid on her appartment while looking for two suspected drug dealers. Taylor's boyfriend opened fire at the cops, later explaining that they failed to identify themselves as police. The officers then fired dozens of shots in return, with eight of them hitting Taylor.

    Killing of Breonna Taylor and a black man from Minneapolis George Floyd prompted a wave of nation-wide protests against police brutality and racism in the United States, engulfing several cities in mass demonstrations that sometimes turned violent.

