'I Need My Creepy Stories to Read': Users Outraged as Reddit Suffers Outages Throughout US

Reddit has suffered a massive outage throughout the United States, according to DownDetector, prompting outraged users to flock Twitter to complain about issues with the website.
According to DownDetector, the users experienced problems with accessing Reddit since 7:01 PM EDT (23:01 GMT).
"Dammit Reddit, I need my creepy stories to read", one of the users tweeted.
Reddit decided to be down when I decided that I was gonna pay someone to write an essay for me. That’s god telling me to just do it myself 😭— Amir (@Mquael_) September 24, 2020
Is Reddit down? It sent me a push notification for an interesting post and now it won’t load for me. 😭 Tease.— Drank Sinatra (@sophielenie) September 24, 2020
reddit is down omg rip to another coping mechanism for me— 🚨 bloomthisway⁹¹¹ (@bloomthisway) September 24, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
