Register
02:19 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker points to her mask, while requesting a resident to lower their mask to their mouth, at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive in testing location in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 18, 2020.

    New Study Examines Coronavirus Mutations, Says One May Evolve, Be More Contagious

    © REUTERS / Adrees Latif
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080493421_0:123:2188:1354_1200x675_80_0_0_13661bb8282a8c9731373417a345dcbf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009241080554885-new-study-examines-coronavirus-mutations-says-one-may-evolve-be-more-contagious/

    According to Johns Hopkins University data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world has reached 31 million and claimed at least 1 million lives, as several countries reimpose strict new coronavirus measures.

    A new study conducted by scientists in Houston and published on MedRxiv has revealed new mutations of coronavirus, with one potentially stronger and possibly prone to evolve.

    The new mutations, according to the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, do not impact the clinical outcomes of the disease or make it deadlier. However, one of the mutations could make it more contagious.

    “We have given this virus a lot of chances,” one of the authors of the study, James Musser, told The Washington Post. “There is a huge population size out there right now.”

    As the virus circulates through the population, it has got the chances to become more transmissable, which may negatively impact the ability to control it, according to David Morens, a virologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cited by The WaPo.

    While noting that it is only a single study, Morens outlined that the virus may be getting adjusted to the measures like mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands, which may potentially affect the formulation of the vaccine.

    “Although we don’t know yet, it is well within the realm of possibility that this coronavirus, when our population-level immunity gets high enough, this coronavirus will find a way to get around our immunity,” Morens said. “If that happened, we’d be in the same situation as with flu. We’ll have to chase the virus and, as it mutates, we’ll have to tinker with our vaccine.”

    According to the study abstract, the authors "exploited the genomic data to generate defined single amino acid replacements in the receptor binding domain of spike protein that, importantly, produced decreased recognition by the neutralizing monoclonal antibody CR30022". 

    "Our study is the first analysis of the molecular architecture of SARS-CoV-2 in two infection waves in a major metropolitan region. The findings will help us to understand the origin, composition, and trajectory of future infection waves, and the potential effect of the host immune response and therapeutic maneuvers on SARS-CoV-2 evolution", the abstract said.

    Currently, there are over 31 million cases of COVID-19 registered around the world, with at least 1 million related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The United States remains the most affected country, with over 6.9 million cases and over 200,000 deaths.

    Recently, several countries have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the United Kingdom introducing new measures like curfew on bars and restaurants and increased use of face masks, and Israel re-imposing a nationwide lockdown.

    Related:

    US Drugmaker Launches Final COVID-19 Vaccine Trial With 60,000 People
    Dow Slides 525 Points Amid Tech Sell-Offs, Fears of Mounting COVID-19 Cases
    COVID-19 in UK: ‘There's a Lot of Doubt About Some of These Restrictions’, Says Analyst
    Tags:
    pandemic, study, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse