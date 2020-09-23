‘Have to See What Happens’: Trump Dodges Commitment to Peaceful Transfer if He Loses US Election

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that, in the event that he loses the 2020 presidential election, he could not guarantee a peaceful transfer of power to Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We’re going to have to see what happens," he told reporters during his Wednesday news conference, noting that mail-in "ballots are a disaster."

"Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very- we'll have a very peaceful- there won't be a transfer, frankly," Trump argued.

"It'll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control."

Q: "Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?"



Trump abruptly departed from the Wednesday news conference and told members of the press that Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and Scott Atlas, White House adviser on the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, would answer the remaining questions as he as takes an "emergency phone call."

However, at least one reporter claims to have gotten a different word on Trump's phone call.

Despite the recent riots across the US, Trump has continuously argued that the November election would be

“They’re sending out tens of millions of ballots to everybody, people that didn’t expect them. People are getting inundated with ballots, they’ll be showered with ballots,” Trump said on Friday.

"Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Biden predicted in April.

However, he recently told Comedy Central's The Daily Show host Trevor Noah that he was confident that military personnel would "escort him from the White House in a dispatch."

"This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary," he told Noah.